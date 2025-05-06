Drake Locked In on New Album During ‘Nokia’ Video Shoot, Says Smiley

Drake is officially back in album mode—and by all accounts, he’s working non-stop. According to OVO signee Smiley, the Toronto rap icon has been recording new material relentlessly, even during parties and video shoots. Speaking in a new viral clip, Smiley recalled seeing Drake locked away in a side room during a party, headphones on, writing music while everyone else was celebrating.

“He was in the other room by himself eating pasta with wired headphones writing music while we had a whole f—ing party going on,” Smiley said. “He’s on a different mode right now.”

Smiley also revealed that on the set of the “Nokia” music video, Drake brought in multiple producers and was recording in between takes—highlighting just how deeply immersed he is in crafting his upcoming solo project.

This lines up with recent comments Drake made on a livestream with Adin Ross, where he confirmed a new solo album is in the works, calling it “a slap.”

Meanwhile, Drake is also locked in a serious legal battle with Universal Music Group (UMG). The artist has amended his lawsuit against the label, claiming it played a role in defaming him via the release and massive platforming of Kendrick Lamar’s diss track “Not Like Us.” The track, performed during Kendrick’s Super Bowl appearance, featured self-censorship on controversial lyrics—something Drake’s legal team says supports their claims.

UMG swiftly responded, warning Drake that continued litigation would expose him to personal discovery. Drake’s camp fired back:

“Drake welcomes discovery and has nothing to hide.”

With new music loading and tensions rising in court, 2025 could shape up to be one of the most pivotal years in Drake’s career.