Drake vs. Universal Music Group: Inside the Legal Battle Over “Not Like Us”

The ongoing feud between Drake and Kendrick Lamar has escalated beyond music, landing in the courtroom with Universal Music Group (UMG) pushing to dismiss Drake’s defamation lawsuit. The dispute centers around Lamar’s viral diss track, “Not Like Us,” which took aim at Drake and quickly topped the charts.

Drake’s lawsuit, filed in January 2025, alleges that UMG unfairly promoted the song to damage his reputation. He claims the label used bots and payola tactics to boost the track’s reach, leading to real-world consequences—including an armed attack at his Toronto home. According to Drake, UMG’s involvement went beyond business; it was a betrayal by his own record label.

In response, UMG has filed a motion to dismiss, arguing that rap feuds are built on artistic expression and hyperbole—not factual statements. Their lawyers assert that Drake willingly engaged in the battle and that the song, while aggressive, falls under First Amendment protection. They also deny any unethical promotion tactics, calling the lawsuit an attempt to silence Lamar’s creativity.

Legal experts suggest Drake may face an uphill battle in proving defamation, as courts typically grant broad creative freedom in rap disputes. Meanwhile, the case is progressing: UMG’s motion to dismiss is pending in Texas, while Drake’s New York lawsuit moves into discovery with a pretrial hearing set for April 2025.

The verdict could set a legal precedent for future rap beefs. Will the courts side with Drake’s claims of label sabotage, or will UMG’s defense of free speech prevail? Stay tuned as the drama unfolds.