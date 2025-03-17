Dancefloor: The Ultimate App for Discovering DJs and Club Nights

A new era of nightlife discovery has arrived with Dancefloor, the must-have platform for finding the best DJs and club nights in your city. Whether you’re planning ahead or looking for a spontaneous night out, this revolutionary app—now available on iOS and Android—is your go-to tool for exploring the electronic music scene.

For fans, Dancefloor works like Songkick for club nights, keeping you updated with personalized notifications whenever your favorite DJs are playing nearby. A daily feed highlights trending events, ensuring you never miss a must-attend show.

But Dancefloor isn’t just for fans—it’s a game-changer for DJs and promoters too. Up-and-coming artists can use the platform to connect directly with event organizers, securing gigs in a highly competitive industry. Promoters, on the other hand, gain access to powerful marketing tools, personalized discovery features, and a next-gen ticketing system to maximize event success.

- Advertisement -

Unlike corporate ticketing giants, Dancefloor is an independent platform built by people who live and breathe dance music. Its mission is to uplift the dance music community while making nightlife more accessible for everyone.

Founder & CEO Ben King developed Dancefloor out of personal frustration with existing platforms. “I wanted to build Dancefloor mostly for myself. It was annoying having to bounce around multiple apps, and it was surprisingly hard to find out when my favorite DJs were playing in my city. Since the app went live, the reaction has been incredible. Fans are discovering so many new artists and events, and we’re just getting started.”

How Dancefloor Works

For Fans:

Discover new DJs and club nights through a personalized feed.

Get instant alerts when your favorite DJs announce shows near you.

Sync with SoundCloud, Spotify, Boiler Room, and YouTube to get updates on artists you already follow.

For DJs:

Land more gigs with fewer barriers—promoters can find emerging artists based on their audience data.

Directly connect with event organizers—no middleman, no hidden fees.

For Promoters & Venue Owners:

- Advertisement -

Grow your community with in-app messaging for announcements and post-event feedback.

Track marketing performance with real-time analytics.

Boost loyalty with exclusive discounts and unlockable perks for returning customers.

Dancefloor is on a mission to keep electronic music culture thriving by making it easier than ever to find, book, and experience unforgettable club nights.

Download Dancefloor now on iOS and Android and never miss a beat.