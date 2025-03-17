Bad Rap: The Case Against Diddy – ABC News Launches Explosive True Crime Podcast

ABC News is diving deep into the federal criminal charges and civil lawsuits against Sean “Diddy” Combs with its upcoming true crime podcast, Bad Rap: The Case Against Diddy. Hosted by legal expert Brian Buckmire, the series premieres on March 25, delivering an in-depth look at the accusations, legal battles, and Combs’ defense.

The first six episodes will break down the origins of the case, tracing how early allegations escalated into stunning federal charges. As Combs’ trial begins in May, Bad Rap will continue with twice-weekly real-time updates, providing courtroom insights and expert analysis.

Combs recently pleaded not guilty to a second superseding indictment that expands the original charges, adding new allegations of abuse and forced labor. Federal prosecutors have built a case that spans years of alleged misconduct, but Combs maintains his innocence.

Bad Rap: The Case Against Diddy is part of ABC Audio’s growing true crime slate, including new 20/20 spin-offs like The After Show and The Crime Scene Weekly. These additions reflect the rising demand for gripping investigative content, offering audiences real-time legal analysis on high-profile cases.

With the trial set to begin on May 12, Bad Rap is poised to become a must-listen for true crime and hip-hop fans alike. Will Combs successfully defend himself, or will the prosecution’s case unravel his legacy? Stay tuned as the legal drama unfolds.