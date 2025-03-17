back to top
Greek Edition

Bad Rap: The Case Against Diddy – ABC News Launches Explosive True Crime Podcast

ABC Audio’s latest series dives into the federal charges and lawsuits against Sean “Diddy” Combs.

By Hit Channel
In
Hip-Hop
Diddy
Diddy - Photo by Jordan

ABC News is diving deep into the federal criminal charges and civil lawsuits against Sean “Diddy” Combs with its upcoming true crime podcast, Bad Rap: The Case Against Diddy. Hosted by legal expert Brian Buckmire, the series premieres on March 25, delivering an in-depth look at the accusations, legal battles, and Combs’ defense.

The first six episodes will break down the origins of the case, tracing how early allegations escalated into stunning federal charges. As Combs’ trial begins in May, Bad Rap will continue with twice-weekly real-time updates, providing courtroom insights and expert analysis.

Combs recently pleaded not guilty to a second superseding indictment that expands the original charges, adding new allegations of abuse and forced labor. Federal prosecutors have built a case that spans years of alleged misconduct, but Combs maintains his innocence.

- Advertisement -

Bad Rap: The Case Against Diddy is part of ABC Audio’s growing true crime slate, including new 20/20 spin-offs like The After Show and The Crime Scene Weekly. These additions reflect the rising demand for gripping investigative content, offering audiences real-time legal analysis on high-profile cases.

With the trial set to begin on May 12, Bad Rap is poised to become a must-listen for true crime and hip-hop fans alike. Will Combs successfully defend himself, or will the prosecution’s case unravel his legacy? Stay tuned as the legal drama unfolds.

- Advertisement -
Follow the Hit Channel on Google News so you don't miss any music news
Follow the Hit Channel on Spotify and discover amazing playlists

Related Articles

Stay in Touch

Please subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest news from Hit-Channel.com. Don't forget to follow us on social networks!

Hit Channel: Your hub for music excellence. Discover the latest hits, artist interviews, and musical insights. Your harmonious journey awaits!

Monday, March 17, 2025

© 2024, Hit Channel. All rights reserved