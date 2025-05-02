GTA 6 Officially Delayed to 2026 – Rockstar Confirms May Release Date

The rumors were true.

After months of leaks, speculations, and growing fan anxiety, Rockstar Games has officially confirmed that Grand Theft Auto VI will not be launching in 2025 as initially expected.

In a post across its official social media channels, Rockstar revealed that GTA 6 is now scheduled for release on May 26, 2026, arriving exclusively on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

Here’s the company’s full statement:

“Grand Theft Auto VI will be released on May 26, 2026.

We’re deeply sorry that this date is later than anticipated. Your passion and enthusiasm for the next Grand Theft Auto mean the world to us.

Thank you for your continued support and patience as we work to finish the game.

Our goal with every release is to exceed your expectations, and GTA VI is no exception. We hope you understand that we need this extra time to deliver the level of quality you expect.”

While the news may come as a blow to millions of fans worldwide, it’s not entirely unexpected. Development on a game of this scale—especially after the record-breaking success of GTA V—demands a level of polish few studios dare to attempt. Rockstar has made it clear: they’re not just releasing a game, they’re shaping a cultural moment.

As of now, no word on a PC release has been shared, nor has Rockstar commented on any changes to previously shown trailers or assets. But if history is any guide, expect more teasers, gameplay previews, and possibly another cinematic trailer as we edge closer to the 2026 launch window.

Grand Theft Auto VI is now set to release on May 26, 2026.