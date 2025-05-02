Rebūke & P.T. Adamczyk Craft Dystopian Beauty on New Tracks “Forever / Chaos”

Ireland’s own Rebūke continues his bold sonic evolution with the release of “Forever / Chaos”, a double single in collaboration with acclaimed video game composer P.T. Adamczyk, best known for his work on Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher 4. These tracks are the latest glimpse into Rebūke’s much-anticipated debut artist album The World of Era, dropping July 11, 2025.

“Forever” introduces a haunting vocal performance by rising UK talent Aya Anne. Her topline transformed Adamczyk’s original instrumental sketch, “Chaos,” into a two-part narrative: one emotive, one mechanical. The contrast between Anne’s ethereal delivery and the track’s gritty production speaks directly to the themes at the heart of the project—what happens when artificial intelligence learns how to feel?

In Rebūke’s own words, “Forever / Chaos” reflects a dystopian love story: “She gave it humanity, but now it doesn’t want to let her go. In a future where machines outlive us, I wanted to ask the question… who mourns us when we’re gone?”

These dual tracks join previous singles like “Teardrops” with Karin Park and “Endless” with deadmau5 and Ed Graves, all part of The World of Era—an album poised to redefine electronic music through cinematic storytelling and genre fusion.

With his eyes on Afterlife Festival Barcelona this June and more tour dates ahead, Rebūke is positioning himself at the vanguard of a new electronic age. The World of Era isn’t just a debut—it’s a world unto itself.

Track listing

1.⁠ ⁠World Of Era – Rebūke

2.⁠ ⁠Endless (feat. Ed Graves) – Rebūke, deadmau5

3.⁠ ⁠Teardrops – Rebūke, Karin Park

4.⁠ ⁠Forever – Rebūke, P.T. Adamczyk, Aya Anne

5.⁠ ⁠Where You Are – Rebūke

6.⁠ ⁠Ignite – Rebūke, Anyma

7.⁠ ⁠Chaos – Rebūke, P.T. Adamczyk

8.⁠ ⁠Choose Life – Rebūke, Linska

9.⁠ ⁠Out Of My Mind – Rebūke, Fēlēs

10.⁠ ⁠Erase – Rebūke, Greta Bech

11.⁠ ⁠Synth04 – Rebūke

12.⁠ ⁠Aingeal – Rebūke

13.⁠ ⁠Juno – Rebūke

14.⁠ Beyond The World⁠- Rebūke