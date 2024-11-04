Nintendo Music Launches: Stream Iconic Game Soundtracks Exclusively on Nintendo’s New App

Nintendo has unveiled its new streaming platform, Nintendo Music, allowing fans to dive into the extensive library of soundtracks from its most beloved games. Available exclusively to Nintendo Switch Online subscribers, this app brings back nostalgic tunes from titles like Super Mario Odyssey, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Animal Crossing, and Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, and extends back to classic Nintendo consoles, including NES and Game Boy.

With the Nintendo Music app, users can browse music by game, platform, or even character, and access curated playlists to set the mood. Nintendo also introduces a unique “spoiler setting,” so users can skip tracks from major game moments they haven’t yet played. The app is designed similarly to platforms like Spotify, allowing fans to loop songs, create personal playlists, and download music for offline listening.

Nintendo Music is available for download on iOS and Android, as well as on the Wii and Nintendo Switch consoles. While the app’s selection at launch is limited, Nintendo has confirmed that more music will be added over time, with titles like Wii Sports, The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker, and Donkey Kong Country 2 expected soon.

- Advertisement -

The Nintendo Switch Online membership, required for full access to Nintendo Music, costs $5.95 per month, providing additional features like online multiplayer for select games, backup cloud storage, and a classic games library. Nintendo has chosen to keep its soundtracks within its ecosystem, avoiding traditional streaming platforms like Spotify. This approach follows Nintendo’s history of protecting its music, which includes copyright actions against YouTube channels hosting unofficial uploads.

Nintendo Music is now available with a free trial on the Nintendo website, inviting fans to relive the music that defined countless gaming experiences.