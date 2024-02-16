Niklas Dee Drops Electrifying Eurodance inspired Single “Now,” Featuring Kiara Nelson

German heavyweight DJ and super-talented producer Niklas Dee returns to the ring with his new euphonious gem “Now,” for which he teamed up with artist Kiara Nelson.

The track is a shining example of Dee’s already signature sonic style, paying homage to 90s dance music icons with a driving bass at its heartbeat, complemented by energetic, undulating melodies and Kiara’s mesmerizing vocals.

“Now” is the type of track that will drive crowds to a frenzy on the dancefloor and the kind you want to belt out when you hear it on the radio, no matter where you are. It’s the latest single in a string of bangers that Dee has been releasing already this year, following “Z0RNIG” and “ONE NiGHT STAND.”

Stay tuned for more from Niklas Dee as he continues his hot streak in 2024!

Niklas Dee

At only 21 years old, Niklas Dee stands on a skyrocketing career. Amassing over 450 million streams on Spotify alone, including over 9 million monthly listeners on the same platform, the producer has received multiple gold certifications for his tracks. Becoming one of the most popular EDM artists in Germany, Niklas Dee holds a record only shared with Robin Schulz for breaking into the Top 5 charts with 2 songs at the time. With his 2023 summer hit “Mädchen auf dem Pferd,” he peaked #1, while with his other track – “Not Fair,” he was #5. His explosive career includes collaborations with big players in the industry, such as Zara Larsson, VIZE, and David Guetta.

Kiara Nelson

Introducing Kiara Nelson, the dynamic Finnish-American music sensation captivating audiences worldwide. Collaborating with music icons, The Black Eyed Peas, and renowned producer OVRtone, Kiara Nelson released an electrifying dance rendition of the timeless hit “Where is the Love.” Her talent shines through from her earlier success, featuring on the mesmerizing “After Hours” track by production duo M22. With over 50 million streams to her name, Kiara’s enchanting vocals and infectious energy have garnered a dedicated fanbase. Witness her remarkable performances firsthand, as she electrified crowds at renowned festivals like Sputnik Spring Break and Parookaville this summer.