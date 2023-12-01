Nicky Romero’s 1st-ever “Nightvision” Solo Show Takes Place on December 2nd at Amsterdam’s AFAS Live

Nicky Romero is in the final stretch of preparations for a monumental moment in his already illustrious career – his first ever solo show, “Nightvision,” on December 2nd, and in classic fashion, he’s pulling out all the stops. Taking place at the 6,000-capacity Amsterdam venue AFAS Live (formerly known as Heineken Music Hall), Nicky will be taking attendees on a true sonic journey, spanning from his early anthems to his recent hits. “Nightvision” will also feature sounds from some of his best sets from across the globe over the span of recent years, like Ultra Music Festival in Miami, Peru, Korea, Japan, Brazil, Taiwan, Tomorrowland, EDC Mexico, or Amsterdam Music Festival, to name only a few. Of course, Nicky will also be bringing out some very special guests throughout the night, and with so many all-star collaborations under his belt, we can only imagine who they might be! To add a final dash of excitement preceding the show, Romero is releasing a six-track EP on December 1st that delivers a heavy dose of club-oriented, melodic progressive gems that he’s become so well known for. Find tickets and more information for “Nightvision” here.

“The ‘Nightvision’ EP is all about developing myself as an artist. One of the most important musical ingredients from my career is the melodies; they help me create an emotion and tell a story. They created the identity that I have right now as Nicky Romero. I tried to bring these elements from earlier in my career together in a new way in 2023, and I think ‘Nightvision’ really converts that into the best possible way I could do it. With the Nightvision event on December 2nd, we are trying to do something super unique with the visuals. We’ll have live performances with guests, and I’ll be playing live instruments myself. We wanted to create a real, industrial, mysterious kind of event that is all about the nightlife. The musical elements of the ‘Nightvision’ EP really bring that together very smoothly. I’m super proud of the EP and really looking forward to the event.” – Nicky Romero

After taking the world by storm with early hits such as “Legacy” with Krewella, “Like Home” with NERVO and the #1 single “I Could Be The One” with Avicii, Nicky Romero quickly proved that his talent is ever-evolving and here to stay. After launching his Protocol Recordings imprint in 2012, the renowned performer, producer, and label head continued his personal successes with a string of high-profile releases, ranging from collaborations with Armin van Buuren, David Guetta, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, W&W, Timmy Trumpet, Steve Aoki, Jonas Blue and Hardwell to remixes for the likes of Bebe Rexha, Robin Schulz, Kygo, Rita Ora, Steve Aoki, Martin Garrix, Jess Glynne, Calvin Harris, RAYE, and more. While showcasing his label’s roster via his weekly Protocol Radio show, Nicky Romero continues to innovate and evolve, and with his annual “Nicky Romero & Friends” ADE showcase and the launch of Monocule alter-ego, he keeps proving his ability to turn into gold everything he touches and continues to push boundaries with each show concept and new release, forever instilling himself as a dance music icon.