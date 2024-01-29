Nicki Minaj Unleashes New Single ‘Bigfoot’ in Ongoing Feud with Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj just drop thre new track titled “Bigfoot,” adding fuel to the fire in her ongoing feud with Megan Thee Stallion. The 41-year-old rapper announced the imminent release in a social media post, accompanied by a preview of the song in an Instagram Live session.

In the snippet, Minaj delivers the lines, “Bad bitch, she like 6 foot, I call her big foot / The bitch fell off, I said get up on your good foot,” seemingly referencing Megan Thee Stallion’s recent incident of being shot in the foot.

The controversy between the two artists escalated following Megan’s release of “Hiss,” where she took a direct jab at Minaj’s husband, Kenneth Petty, who is a convicted sex offender. Megan’s lyrics in the song included the line, “These hoes don’t be mad at Megan, these hoes mad at Megan’s Law.”

In response, Nicki Minaj took to social media to express her displeasure, labeling Megan as a “flop” and a “disgusting serpent” in a series of heated posts. However, despite the ongoing online sparring, Minaj denied that “Bigfoot” is a diss track, writing emphatically, “who tf said ‘diss track’??????”

It’s been rdy for 2 days. just was tryna be cool & let her get her lil streams. wasn’t gon say anything. But I remember how everyone kept my name in their mouth & how I said the next person mention my family gon regret it. Btw, they haven’t even heard the song. Who said it’s even… — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) January 28, 2024

Minaj revealed that the song will be released on Sunday, January 28, at 6 p.m. Eastern Time. Simultaneously with the announcement, she shared a photo of Megan Thee Stallion with a visibly concerned expression, further intensifying speculations about the nature of their feud.Alongside the announcement, she shared a photo of Megan Thee Stallion looking visibly bothered, further intensifying speculation about the nature of their feud.

Listsen “Bigfoot,” as the drama surrounding Nicki Minaj and Megan Thee Stallion continues to capture the attention of the music industry, making it a hot topic in the world of hip-hop.