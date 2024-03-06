Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds are making waves again with their upcoming album, “Wild God,” set to release on August 30. The band, known for their emotive narratives and rich imagery, promises a journey between convention and experimentation across the album’s 10 tracks.

Lead singer Nick Cave expressed his hopes for the album, sharing, “I hope the album has the effect on listeners that it’s had on me. It bursts out of the speaker, and I get swept up with it. It’s a complicated record, but it’s also deeply and joyously infectious.” He emphasized the spontaneous nature of their creative process, stating, “There is never a masterplan when we make a record. The records rather reflect back the emotional state of the writers and musicians who played them.”

With collaborators like Warren Ellis, David Fridmann, and additional performers Colin Greenwood and Luis Almau, “Wild God” promises to be a sonic journey that hits hard and lifts listeners. The title track, already released as a lead single, captures the essence of the album’s balance between innovation and the band’s iconic sound.

Recorded at Miraval Studios in Provence and Soundtree Studios in London, “Wild God” reflects the band’s diverse influences and experiences. Released by Bad Seed Ltd. in partnership with Play It Again Sam, this album marks another chapter in the band’s illustrious career, ready to captivate audiences with its infectious energy and depth.

Here’s “Wild God,” along with the title track and the album cover underneath.

The ‘Wild God’ tracklist is:

1. ‘Song of the Lake’

2. ‘Wild God’

3. ‘Frogs’

4. ‘Joy’

5. ‘Final Rescue Attempt’

6. ‘Conversion’

7. ‘Cinnamon Horses’

8. ‘Long Dark Night’

9. ‘O Wow O Wow (How Wonderful She Is)’

10. ‘As the Waters Cover the Sea’