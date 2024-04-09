Newport Jazz Festival 70th Anniversary Lineup Unveiled!

Get ready for a weekend of unparalleled musical magic as the legendary Newport Jazz Festival returns for its 70th anniversary celebration! Join us from August 2 to 4 at the scenic Fort Adams State Park in Rhode Island for an unforgettable experience.

We’re thrilled to announce an electrifying lineup featuring some of the biggest names in the industry, including the incomparable André 3000, the jazz visionary Kamasi Washington, the soulful sounds of Laufey, and the iconic Elvis Costello. But that’s just the beginning!

Prepare to be mesmerized by the talents of Brittany Howard, Nile Rodgers & Chic, Meshell Ndegeocello, Makaya McCraven, Kassa Overall, and the sensational Samara Joy, among many others!

This year’s festival will be a tribute to the rich legacy of jazz while embracing the cutting-edge sounds of today’s music scene. Join us as we honor the memory of the legendary Wayne Shorter with a special performance by Danilo Perez, John Patitucci, Terri Lyne Carrington, and Ravi Coltrane.

And don’t miss out on exclusive sets from Shabaka, PJ Morton, Noname, Amaro Freitas, and more! Plus, get ready to groove at the Acid Jazz is Dead DJ set featuring Adrian Younge, Ali Shaheed Muhammed, and surprise guests.

Tickets are available now, offering various options to suit your festival experience. Whether you’re joining us for the full weekend or a single day, there’s a ticket package just for you. Special student pricing is also available, so don’t miss your chance to be part of this historic event!

Get your tickets today and join us for an unforgettable weekend of music, culture, and celebration at the Newport Jazz Festival!

