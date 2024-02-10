New Release Alert: Faithless’ Sister Bliss Drops ‘Do It Right’ 🎶

Sister Bliss has just dropped her newest track, ‘Do It Right’, and it’s already gaining traction among top DJs like Jamie Jones, Honey Soundsystem, Anja Schneider, and Green Velvet.

In her own words, Sister Bliss describes the inspiration behind the track: “I was really feeling the proper NY house vibes of legendary label Junior Boys Own, and I wanted to make a song which had that same sense of no-nonsense attitude and swagger, and a certain raw jacking edge to it.”

This release isn’t just a single version affair – it includes both an extended mix and an alternate Italo edit, catering to different moods on the dance floor.

If you’re craving more from Sister Bliss, remember her collaboration ‘Life Is A Melody‘ from 2023 via HE.SHE.THEY., featuring Hyacinth & Apollo and Jinadu.

And mark your calendars! Sister Bliss is set to perform at Camp Bestival this summer, marking her first live show with Faithless in eight years. It’s set to be a heartfelt homage to Maxi Jazz.

Press play and let ‘Do It Right’ set the tone for your next dancefloor adventure!