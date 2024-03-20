New Music Video | Moby feat. Lady Blackbird – dark days

Moby has announced a 25th-anniversary tour for “Play,” which will include a handful of shows in Europe in September.

“It’s been over 10 years since I toured, but someone reminded me that 2024 marks the 25th anniversary of the release of ‘Play,’ so it seemed like it might not be the worst idea to do a short European tour to honor and celebrate,” he said in a statement. “The show will include familiar songs from ‘Play,’ as well as many favorites of the audience, such as ‘Extreme Ways,’ ‘We Are All Made Of Stars,’ ‘When It’s Cold I’d Like to Die,’ and even some old rave bangers like ‘Feeling So Real’ and ‘Go.'”

In addition to the tour news, Moby also announced a new full-length album titled “Always Centered At Night,” set to release in June. The album will feature collaborators on all 13 tracks, including the previous one released with serpentwithfeet. “Over the past 30 years, I’ve worked with amazing singers – everyone from David Bowie to Freddy Mercury, Gregory Porter to Jill Scott,” said Moby. ” ‘Always Centered At Night’ continues my love for collaboration, but focuses on working with amazing singers who may not be as well-known as David Bowie and Gregory Porter.”