Moby Announces First European Tour in Over a Decade!

Get ready to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Moby‘s iconic album ‘Play’ with his electrifying return to the stage! Released in 1999, ‘Play’ has etched its place in music history with timeless tracks like ‘Porcelain’, ‘Natural Blues’, and ‘Why Does My Heart Feel So Bad?’. With over 12 million copies sold worldwide, it’s hailed as the biggest-selling electronic album of all time.

Save the Date: This September, Moby will grace UK and European cities with his mesmerizing presence after more than a decade-long hiatus from touring.

“It’s been over 10 years since I’ve toured, but someone reminded me that 2024 marks the 25th anniversary of ‘Play’. So, it seemed like it might not be the worst idea to do a short European tour to commemorate and celebrate,” shared the maestro himself.

Expect a thrilling performance featuring beloved tracks from ‘Play’ along with crowd favorites like ‘Extreme Ways’, ‘We Are All Made Of Stars’, ‘When It’s Cold I’d Like to Die’, and even some nostalgic rave classics such as ‘Feeling So Real’ and ‘Go’.

A Noble Cause: What’s even more remarkable? Moby’s generosity knows no bounds. He’s pledged that 100% of his profits from the tour will be donated to European animal rights organizations. Now, that’s music to our ears and hearts!

The tour will kick off with a bang at The O2 in London before hitting up Antwerp, Berlin, Düsseldorf, and Paris.

Ticket Information: General sale starts at 10am GMT/11am CET this Friday (March 22). Secure your spot to witness this unforgettable celebration of music and compassion. Pre-sale access is available tomorrow (Wednesday 20) at the same time.

Mark your calendars, set those reminders, and get ready to groove with Moby as he takes you on an unforgettable musical journey!

Moby’s 2024 UK and European tour dates are:

SEPTEMBER

19 – The O2, London, England

21 – Sportpaleis, Antwerp, Belgium

22 – Velodrome, Berlin, Germany

23 – Mitsubishi Electric Hall, Düsseldorf, Germany

24 – Le Zenith, Paris, France

