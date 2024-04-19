Nas & DJ Premier Release New Single “Define My Name”

Grammy-award-winning icon Nas, celebrates the 30th Anniversary of his 1994 debut album, Illmatic, with the release of new single “Define My Name,” which is produced by DJ Premier; who also produced three tracks (“N.Y. State Of Mind,” “Represent,” and “Memory Lane” (sittin’ in da park) on the timeless classic. “Define My Name” is now available!

“Define My Name” is not only a celebration of Illmatic’s born day, but also the announcement of a new beginning for the legendary artists, one that fans have dreamed about and anxiously anticipated for years; as Nas and DJ Premier have also revealed they will be releasing their landmark collaborative album later this year.

One of the most groundbreaking and revered albums of modern times, Illmatic has left an indelible mark on Hip-Hop. Widely hailed by critics and fans alike as not only one of the best but one of the most influential albums ever released, its cultural impact continues to be felt 30 years after its release. A few of the album’s most recent accolades include; the televised performance of Illmatic with the National Symphony Orchestra at The Kennedy Center in Wash, DC, the Time Is Illmatic Documentary, being selected by the Library Of Congress for preservation in the National Recording Registry, and most recently, the New York State Senate opening up its session on 3.27.24 with a tribute to Nas and Illmatic.

Nas and DJ Premier’s new single “Define My Name” is now available via Mass Appeal.