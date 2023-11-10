Nahee: The K-Pop singer-songwriter dies aged 24

The music world mourns the loss of Nahee, the 24-year-old singer-songwriter from South Korea.

Reports from Star News on November 10 revealed that Nahee passed away on November 8, and the cause of her death remains undisclosed.

Today, friends, family, and fans gathered to bid farewell to Nahee at the Central Funeral Hall in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi-do, where her funeral took place.

Devoted followers of Nahee are turning to her latest Instagram post, shared just hours before her untimely demise, to express their heartfelt tributes. Messages of condolence and regret for discovering her music posthumously flood the comments.

In July, Nahee gifted her audience with the electronic pop track ‘Rose,’ a musical offering dedicated to her fans. Reflecting on her body of work, she once shared, “I’d like to call the songs I have released up until now ‘roses’. This song is a story I want to tell to the people who have shown my roses love,” as reported by Wikitree.

Nahee began her musical journey in 2019 as an independent artist with the debut single ‘Blue City.’ Subsequently, she joined forces with Mun Hwa In, a subsidiary of former Kakao M, in 2020. Her discography includes notable releases like ‘Blue Night,’ ‘Love Note!,’ and ‘City Drive.’ The legacy of her artistry lives on as the world remembers a talent gone too soon.