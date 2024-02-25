Reimagining Celia: A Contemporary Tribute to the Queen of Salsa

he eternal voice of Celia Cruz sounds more contemporary than ever in a new “collaboration” with Gente de Zona, and no, it wasn’t done with artificial intelligence. “Celia,” which the Cuban duo premiered live at the 2024 Premio Lo Nuestro ceremony on Thursday, February 22nd, uses original recordings from the Queen of Salsa to create an infectious medley with two of her songs: “Ella Tiene Fuego” and “La Negra Tiene Tumbao.”

“This was something we had in mind for a long time,” Delgado told Billboard Español before the premiere. “When we arrived in this country, it was a dream we had, but unfortunately, it no longer existed,” added Randy Malcom, the other half of the duo that has won six Latin Grammys, explaining that after a decade in the United States, their priority was to make this dream a reality for their upcoming album, “DEMASIADO,” which they plan to release between March and April.

Released under Magnus Music, “Celia” was produced by Angel “Pututi” Arce, Dale Pututi, and Malcom and recorded in the latter’s studio about seven months ago. The project, which includes a new additional verse in “Ella Tiene Fuego,” had the full support and approval of Cruz’s estate executor, Omer Pardillo Cid, who helped them obtain the masters from Sony Music.