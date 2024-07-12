Monstercat Announces Massive Lineup for Annual ADE Label Showcase

Electronic music’s leading independent record label, Monstercat, today announced the highly anticipated lineup for its annual ADE event at Melkweg, joining forces with Germany’s biggest bass festival, Blacklist, taking place on October 17th, 2024.

Monstercat returns with its most eclectic lineup to date with 15 artists taking over Melkweg’s Max and OZ rooms delivering a range of bass to techno from 23:00 to 7:00. Bass enthusiasts can look forward to heavy-hitting sounds from Arcando, Crankdat, Dirtyphonics, Gladde Paling, Going Quantum B2B Hayve, Kayzo UNLEASHED XL, Kompany (D&B set), Reaper, RZRKT, and Jessica Audiffred, who is also showcasing a techno set. Meanwhile, attendees are in for a treat with electrifying sets from Dillon Francis, Weird Genius, and WHIPPED CREAM with a second debut set of her techno project, CARELINE.

For the seventh consecutive year, Monstercat is set to mesmerize its global fan base at Melkweg, Amsterdam. Celebrated for their diverse multi-genre lineups, Monstercat continues to be a highlight of Amsterdam Dance Event, drawing in crowds from around the world. This year promises to solidify Monstercat’s status as a must-see event during ADE.

Tickets are available at: https://www.ticketmaster.nl/event/306441