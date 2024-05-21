Moby Releases New Song “Where Is Your Pride?” Featuring Late Poet Benjamin Zephaniah

Moby has unveiled his latest track, “Where Is Your Pride?“, featuring the poignant words of the late poet and activist Benjamin Zephaniah.

Zephaniah, renowned for his poetry, acting, and activism, passed away in December at the age of 65. His death, announced on Instagram, followed a brief battle with a brain tumor diagnosed just eight weeks earlier.

“Where Is Your Pride?” showcases Zephaniah’s powerful spoken word performance over a dynamic breakbeat. In his signature flowing style, he recites: “Where is your love / Where is your faith / Where is your hope / Where is your place.”

- Advertisement -

Moby shared his thoughts on the collaboration in a statement, as reported by The Line Of Best Fit: “As a vegan activist, and as a wise and compassionate man, Benjamin inspired me for many years. I hope that ‘Where Is Your Pride?’ honors his legacy and also draws people’s attention to his life, work, and principles.”

The electronic musician also posted a video on Instagram, revealing that they had planned to release the track last year, but Zephaniah’s health took a tragic turn.

“Where Is Your Pride?” will be featured on Moby’s upcoming 22nd album, “Always Centered At Night,” set to release on June 14.

Tracklist:

on air ft. serpentwithfeet

dark days ft. Lady Blackbird

where is your pride? ft. Benjamin Zephaniah

transit ft. Gaidaa

wild flame ft. Danaé Wellington

precious mind ft. India Carney

should sleep ft. J.P Bimeni

feelings come undone ft. Raquel Rodriguez

medusa ft. Aynzli Jones

we’re going wrong ft. Brie O’Banion

fall back ft. Akemi Fox

sweet moon ft. Choklate

ache for ft. José James