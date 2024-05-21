Moby Releases New Song “Where Is Your Pride?” Featuring Late Poet Benjamin Zephaniah

Moby has unveiled his latest track, “Where Is Your Pride?“, featuring the poignant words of the late poet and activist Benjamin Zephaniah.
Zephaniah, renowned for his poetry, acting, and activism, passed away in December at the age of 65. His death, announced on Instagram, followed a brief battle with a brain tumor diagnosed just eight weeks earlier.
“Where Is Your Pride?” showcases Zephaniah’s powerful spoken word performance over a dynamic breakbeat. In his signature flowing style, he recites: “Where is your love / Where is your faith / Where is your hope / Where is your place.”
Moby shared his thoughts on the collaboration in a statement, as reported by The Line Of Best Fit: “As a vegan activist, and as a wise and compassionate man, Benjamin inspired me for many years. I hope that ‘Where Is Your Pride?’ honors his legacy and also draws people’s attention to his life, work, and principles.”
The electronic musician also posted a video on Instagram, revealing that they had planned to release the track last year, but Zephaniah’s health took a tragic turn.
“Where Is Your Pride?” will be featured on Moby’s upcoming 22nd album, “Always Centered At Night,” set to release on June 14.
Tracklist:
on air ft. serpentwithfeet
dark days ft. Lady Blackbird
where is your pride? ft. Benjamin Zephaniah
transit ft. Gaidaa
wild flame ft. Danaé Wellington
precious mind ft. India Carney
should sleep ft. J.P Bimeni
feelings come undone ft. Raquel Rodriguez
medusa ft. Aynzli Jones
we’re going wrong ft. Brie O’Banion
fall back ft. Akemi Fox
sweet moon ft. Choklate
ache for ft. José James