Greek Edition

Moby & Anfisa Letyago Unite in ‘You & Me’

A Collaborative Journey Blending Ethereal Vocals and Underground Beats

By Hit Channel
In
Dance / EDM

Moby collaborates with Anfisa Letyago on the song “You & Me“!

Moby and Anfisa Letyago have shared their first collaboration via Defected Records, titled “You & Me“. The release is already available for streaming and purchase on digital stores and includes remixes by Deetron and Girls of the Internet.

Moby’s vocal expertise complements Anfisa Letyago’s forward-thinking approach. The package also includes three remixes. Swiss producer Deetron offers an underground version, drawing inspiration from the mental sounds of techno and house rooted in Detroit. Girls of Internet, led by Tom Kerridge, infuse the song with soulful and deep house touches. Moby himself provides an ethereal and extended version that further elevates the release.

- Advertisement -

With over 20 million records sold worldwide, Moby has explored various genres, inspiring artists worldwide. Anfisa Letyago has gained fans and global recognition for her adaptable style, combining underground vibes and captivating performances in major electronic scenes.

- Advertisement -
Follow the Hit Channel on Google News so you don't miss any music news
Follow the Hit Channel on Spotify and discover amazing playlists

Related Articles

Stay in Touch

Please subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest news from Hit-Channel.com. Don't forget to follow us on social networks!

Hit Channel: Your hub for music excellence. Discover the latest hits, artist interviews, and musical insights. Your harmonious journey awaits!

Saturday, February 24, 2024

© 2024, Hit Channel. All rights reserved