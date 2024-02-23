Moby & Anfisa Letyago Unite in ‘You & Me’

Moby collaborates with Anfisa Letyago on the song “You & Me“!

Moby and Anfisa Letyago have shared their first collaboration via Defected Records, titled “You & Me“. The release is already available for streaming and purchase on digital stores and includes remixes by Deetron and Girls of the Internet.

Moby’s vocal expertise complements Anfisa Letyago’s forward-thinking approach. The package also includes three remixes. Swiss producer Deetron offers an underground version, drawing inspiration from the mental sounds of techno and house rooted in Detroit. Girls of Internet, led by Tom Kerridge, infuse the song with soulful and deep house touches. Moby himself provides an ethereal and extended version that further elevates the release.

With over 20 million records sold worldwide, Moby has explored various genres, inspiring artists worldwide. Anfisa Letyago has gained fans and global recognition for her adaptable style, combining underground vibes and captivating performances in major electronic scenes.