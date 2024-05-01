Missy Elliott Enlists in Pharrell and Michel Gondry’s Melodic Cinematic Adventure

Missy Elliott Steps onto the Big Screen: A New Musical Journey with Pharrell Williams and Michel Gondry.

Grammy-winning icon Missy Elliott is set to make a splash in Universal Pictures’ upcoming musical project, helmed by director Michel Gondry and producer Pharrell Williams. Joining a star-studded ensemble cast including Halle Bailey, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Brian Tyree Henry, and Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Elliott’s role remains shrouded in mystery, adding intrigue to the highly anticipated film.

Set against the backdrop of 1977 Virginia Beach, the movie promises to be a captivating coming-of-age tale, drawing inspiration from Williams’ own upbringing in the city’s Atlantis Apartments. With a script penned by Martin Hynes and Steven Levenson, and produced by i am OTHER and Gil Netter Productions, the project is already generating buzz.

- Advertisement -

For Elliott, this marks a return to the silver screen after her voiceover work in DreamWorks’ “Shark Tale” and a cameo in “Honey.” Having made history as the first female rapper inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Elliott continues to break barriers in entertainment.

As she gears up for her inaugural headlining tour, “Out of This World: The Missy Elliott Experience,” alongside Busta Rhymes, Ciara, and special guest Timbaland, fans eagerly await her next move in this exciting new cinematic venture.