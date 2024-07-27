DJ Premier Teams Up with Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, and Big Sean on New Hit ‘Ya Don’t Stop’

DJ Premier continues to solidify his legendary status in the hip hop world with his latest release, “Ya Don’t Stop.” The track features heavyweights Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, and Big Sean, showcasing a blend of lyrical prowess and iconic production. This single is part of DJ Premier’s impressive run of collaborations in 2024, following recent hits like “Together” with Chance the Rapper and “Define My Name” featuring Nas.

The creation of “Ya Don’t Stop” was a seamless process, as DJ Premier shared in a behind-the-scenes video on Instagram. “I reached out to Rozay first and he sent me back vocals the same day,” Premier explained. “I sent two tracks to Wayne to choose from, and he sent both back the same night and told me to keep them both. Big Sean called me to do a scratch hook for him. In return, he hopped on as well.”

The track kicks off with Rick Ross delivering a powerful opening verse, setting the stage with his distinctive flow. Lil Wayne follows with a high-energy verse that showcases his skillful wordplay, spitting, “I’m a sniper with this rifle/ I’m spitting like it’s a cypher/ You decipher is you Mike, is you Beckford or is you Tyson/I got ice on top of ice on my neck.” Big Sean wraps up the track with a memorable hook and a smooth delivery, tying the song together.

“Ya Don’t Stop” demonstrates DJ Premier’s ability to bring together diverse voices in hip hop, creating a cohesive and compelling track. His knack for choosing the right collaborators is evident, as each artist shines in their respective verses, making the song a standout in the 2024 hip hop scene.

Stream “Ya Don’t Stop” now on all major platforms and experience the synergy of Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, and Big Sean under the masterful production of DJ Premier.