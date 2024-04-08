Missy Elliott Announces Out of This World Tour, Promising an Unforgettable Experience

After a staggering twenty-seven years since the groundbreaking release of her debut album “Supa Dupa Fly,” Missy Elliott is finally gracing stages across North America with her first-ever headlining tour: Out of This World: The Missy Elliott Experience. Joined by her closest collaborators and friends Ciara, Busta Rhymes, and Timbaland, Elliott is set to deliver an electrifying performance that transcends mere entertainment and becomes an immersive journey through her iconic career.

“This is an incredible time in my life as I am experiencing so many milestone ‘firsts,’” shared Elliott in a statement. “Being the FIRST female Hip-Hop artist to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and now going out on my FIRST headline tour.” Known for her innovative music videos and boundary-pushing performances, Elliott promises to transport fans to unforgettable moments from her illustrious career, bringing to life the essence of her music in a spectacular live setting.

The tour, consisting of 24 awe-inspiring shows, will kick off on July 4 at Vancouver’s Rogers Arena and conclude on August 22 in Rosemont, Illinois. With stops in major cities such as Seattle, Los Angeles, Atlanta, and Toronto, the Out of This World tour promises to captivate audiences nationwide. A special hometown performance at Virginia’s Hampton Coliseum will undoubtedly be a highlight of the tour, showcasing Elliott’s deep connection to her roots.

General sale for tickets will commence on Friday, April 12 at 10 a.m. local time, with presale options available throughout the week starting on Tuesday, April 9. Fans can expect a multimedia extravaganza, as Elliott aims to create an immersive experience that goes beyond traditional concert formats.

“It’s an experience, it’s not just you seeing the artist on the stage,” Elliott expressed to Associated Press about the tour. “I want people to travel to those moments, those [music] videos, I want you to relive it on stage. It is most definitely a lot of good, good stuff. Expensive stuff!”

Prepare to be taken Out of This World with Missy Elliott and her extraordinary lineup of talent, as they embark on a journey through music history that promises to leave an indelible mark on audiences everywhere.

Missy Elliott:

07-04 Vancouver, British Columbia – Rogers Arena

07-06 Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

07-09 Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

07-11 Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

07-13 Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

07-16 Denver, CO – Ball Arena

07-18 Austin, TX – Moody Center

07-20 Houston, TX – Toyota Center

07-21 Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena

07-24 Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

07-25 Sunrise, FL – Amerant Bank Arena

07-27 Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

08-01 Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena

08-02 Hampton, VA – Hampton Coliseum

08-03 Elmont, NY – UBS Arena

08-05 Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

08-08 Washington, D.C. – Capital One Arena

08-09 Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

08-10 Boston, MA – TD Garden

08-12 Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

08-15 Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

08-17 Montreal, Quebec – Bell Centre

08-19 Toronto, Ontario – Scotiabank Arena

08-22 Rosemont, IL – Allstate Arena