Miley Cyrus Offers Country Twist to Talking Heads’ ‘Psycho Killer’

In a captivating rendition that adds a country twist to Talking Heads’ iconic 1977 hit, “Psycho Killer,” Miley Cyrus mesmerized an intimate audience at Los Angeles’ Chateau Marmont. Stripping away the track’s signature bass-heavy melody, Cyrus wielded an acoustic guitar and banjo, infusing her own flair into the classic tune.

While belting out the song’s renowned lyrics, Cyrus playfully injected her own spin: “I love you psycho killer/ I’mma love you forever/ You know I’ll never run away,” prompting the audience to ponder if her rendition outshined the original.

This soulful performance coincides with Cyrus’ involvement in A24’s upcoming tribute album, “Everyone’s Getting Involved: A Tribute to Talking Heads’ Stop Making Sense.” Set to showcase covers from a diverse array of artists including Lorde, The National, Teezo Touchdown, Kevin Abstract, Jean Dawson, girl in red, Blondshell, and more, Cyrus’ rendition promises a fresh take on the timeless classics.

- Advertisement -

Watch Miley Cyrus’ Soulful Rendition of ‘Psycho Killer’

This is a redition Miley has made of “Psycho Killer” for the a tribute to Talking Heads’ which will be released soon — MileyUpdates | Fan Account (@MileyUpdates) March 7, 2024