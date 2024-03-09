Greek Edition

Miley Cyrus Offers Country Twist to Talking Heads’ ‘Psycho Killer’

A Country-infused Reverie

By Hit Channel
In
Pop
Miley Cyrus
Miley Cyrus - photo from youtube

In a captivating rendition that adds a country twist to Talking Heads’ iconic 1977 hit, “Psycho Killer,” Miley Cyrus mesmerized an intimate audience at Los Angeles’ Chateau Marmont. Stripping away the track’s signature bass-heavy melody, Cyrus wielded an acoustic guitar and banjo, infusing her own flair into the classic tune.

While belting out the song’s renowned lyrics, Cyrus playfully injected her own spin: “I love you psycho killer/ I’mma love you forever/ You know I’ll never run away,” prompting the audience to ponder if her rendition outshined the original.

This soulful performance coincides with Cyrus’ involvement in A24’s upcoming tribute album, “Everyone’s Getting Involved: A Tribute to Talking Heads’ Stop Making Sense.” Set to showcase covers from a diverse array of artists including Lorde, The National, Teezo Touchdown, Kevin Abstract, Jean Dawson, girl in red, Blondshell, and more, Cyrus’ rendition promises a fresh take on the timeless classics.

- Advertisement -

Watch Miley Cyrus’ Soulful Rendition of ‘Psycho Killer’

Pharrell Williams and Miley Cyrus Reunite for Infectious New Track “Doctor (Work It Out)”

- Advertisement -
Follow the Hit Channel on Google News so you don't miss any music news
Follow the Hit Channel on Spotify and discover amazing playlists

Related Articles

Stay in Touch

Please subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest news from Hit-Channel.com. Don't forget to follow us on social networks!

Hit Channel: Your hub for music excellence. Discover the latest hits, artist interviews, and musical insights. Your harmonious journey awaits!

Saturday, March 9, 2024

© 2024, Hit Channel. All rights reserved