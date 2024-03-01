Pharrell Williams and Miley Cyrus Reunite for Infectious New Track “Doctor (Work It Out)”

After a long-awaited reunion, Pharrell Williams and Miley Cyrus are back with their latest collaborative single, “Doctor (Work It Out).” Directed by Jacob Bixenman, the visual for this catchy tune is a must-watch!

While fans may remember their previous collaboration on the 2014 hit “Come Get It Bae,” the story behind “Doctor (Work It Out)” dates back even further to 2012. In a recent interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, Williams and Cyrus shared their journey with the song, emphasizing the importance of timing in its release.

“We just believe so much in timing and in everything happening when it’s supposed to,” Cyrus explained. “And around the Grammys, Pharrell and I were talking about putting the song out, and it just felt like it was so serendipitous.”

- Advertisement -

This upbeat track marks Cyrus’ first release since her groundbreaking wins at the 2024 Grammy Awards, where she took home trophies for Best Pop Solo Performance and Record of the Year for “Flowers,” the lead single from her album Endless Summer Vacation.

“Doctor (Work It Out)” brings infectious energy, joy, and celebration, perfectly encapsulated in its accompanying video. It’s a testament to the enduring chemistry between Williams and Cyrus, and a reminder that some collaborations are simply timeless.

Get ready to dance, let go, and embrace the uplifting vibes of “Doctor (Work It Out)” as Pharrell and Miley deliver yet another hit that’s sure to dominate the airwaves!