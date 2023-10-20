Mil Veces – Anitta and Damiano David’s Sizzling New Music Video

- Advertisement -

The video starts with a kiss. Then, the two undress, touch each other. And once again, tongues, naked bodies, sex under the shower, in bed, on a chair. The video directed by Jackson Tisi for Mil Veces, the new video by Anitta with Damiano David of Måneskin, leaves very little to the imagination. It aims to be sensual, erotic, what would have been called “scandalous” some time ago.

The two artists in the clip burn through all the stages of a love relationship, from the eroticism of the early days to furious arguments. Perfect material to obsessively increase the views of the video, which has already surpassed 700,000 views in seven hours. Anitta and Damiano work as a couple on screen; they are believable, and the video’s temperature rises.

Here’s the video. “Have fun, guys,” as Damiano wrote while promoting the video on his profile.