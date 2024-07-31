MEMI Releases New Single “i’m broken”: A Flirty Rock Anthem for 2024

MEMI’s New Single “i’m broken” Showcases Her Flirty Rock Sound in 2024

South Korean guitarist and singer-songwriter MEMI has kicked off 2024 with a bang by releasing her latest single, “i’m broken.” This track, infused with flirtatious and groovy undertones, continues to cement MEMI’s reputation as a unique and rising talent in the rock music scene.

“i’m broken” marks MEMI’s first release of the year, following her debut EP, M3MI, which dropped in December 2023. The new single highlights her signature blend of rock influences and catchy melodies, offering listeners an engaging and playful experience. With its addictive guitar riffs and confident energy, “i’m broken” invites fans to explore MEMI’s dynamic alternative rock sound.

- Advertisement -

Since her debut in 2022, MEMI has garnered widespread attention for her impressive guitar skills and distinctive style. Known for hits like “Guitar Pick” and “Thin Lips Club,” she has steadily expanded her reach beyond South Korea. Her talent has not only attracted a growing fanbase but also fellow musicians who appreciate her innovative approach to rock music.

Earlier this year, MEMI made her U.S. debut, performing live as part of JADED’s FRIENDS

lineup at SXSW. Her international presence is set to grow even further as she takes the stage at the Incheon Pentaport Music Festival in August. MEMI is expected to headline more major music events across Asia before the year concludes, showcasing her electrifying performances to a broader audience.

With nearly half a million followers on Instagram and TikTok, MEMI has captivated fans worldwide with her engaging guitar content and vibrant personality. In addition to her solo work, MEMI is also recognized as a guitarist for the Korean indie rock band 24HOURS, further demonstrating her versatility and talent within the rock genre.

“i’m broken” is now available on Spotify and Apple Music, ready to enchant listeners with its groovy, rock-infused charm. Be sure to stream the single and follow MEMI’s journey as she continues to rise in the global music scene.