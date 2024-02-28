Melissa Manchester & Dolly Parton: A Harmonious Collaboration for ‘Midnight Blue’

Melissa Manchester enlists Dolly Parton for the music video of “Midnight Blue“!

Grammy-winning icons Melissa Manchester and Dolly Parton join forces to unveil the enchanting song “Midnight Blue,” a highlight of Manchester’s highly anticipated 25th studio album, “RE:VIEW.” Released by Green Hill Productions, this latest offering is a reflective and heartfelt ode to Manchester’s illustrious 50-year career in the music industry, blending pop, soul, and soft rock into an unforgettable musical tapestry that honors this milestone anniversary with a timeless classic.

“RE:VIEW” presents an exciting collection of ten songs that breathe new life into beloved classics, each enriched with the wisdom of five decades in music. After the release of three singles, the album centered around “Midnight Blue” was redesigned through a remarkable collaboration with global superstar Dolly Parton, highlighting the themes of renewal and the album’s enduring relevance.

The collaboration with Parton represents a merger of mutual admiration and artistic synergy, revitalizing the songwriting of Carole Bayer Sager and Melissa Manchester beloved by fans since its original release in 1975. Manchester’s initiative to collaborate with Parton brought unparalleled depth to the song. “I sent the piece to Dolly and she sent back a recording of her unique performance. It was so tender,” Manchester reveals.