Pitbull and Dolly Parton join forces on their new single “Powerful Women”!

Armando Christian Pérez, globally known as Pitbull, kicked off the Daytona 500, the 66th running of the race, on Sunday, February 18th, with a spectacular show before the event.

“There’s no better way to energize than having Pitbull perform before the Daytona 500 race,” said Frank Kelleher, President of Daytona International Speedway. “Pitbull has been releasing hit after hit for over a decade and has shown immense longevity as an artist all these years. He’ll bring all the vibes and culture of South Florida here to present the show for the 66th edition of The Great American Race.”

In addition, Pitbull announced the continuation of his “TRACKHOUSE” record series, which is already available on all major streaming platforms. The lyrics and cover of the EP titled “TRACKHOUSE: Daytona 500 Edition” reflect key elements of NASCAR’s biggest race. Pitbull joined Trackhouse Racing as a co-owner in 2021, bridging the worlds of music and racing to unite and inspire fans worldwide.

- Advertisement -

One of the standout tracks from this project is his collaboration with Dolly Parton on “Powerful Women,” which is based on samples of the legendary country diva’s single, “9 to 5.”