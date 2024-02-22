Greek Edition

Pitbull and Dolly Parton join forces on their new single “Powerful Women”!

From “TRACKHOUSE: Daytona 500 Edition”

By Hit Channel
In
Pop

Armando Christian Pérez, globally known as Pitbull, kicked off the Daytona 500, the 66th running of the race, on Sunday, February 18th, with a spectacular show before the event.

There’s no better way to energize than having Pitbull perform before the Daytona 500 race,” said Frank Kelleher, President of Daytona International Speedway. “Pitbull has been releasing hit after hit for over a decade and has shown immense longevity as an artist all these years. He’ll bring all the vibes and culture of South Florida here to present the show for the 66th edition of The Great American Race.”

In addition, Pitbull announced the continuation of his “TRACKHOUSE” record series, which is already available on all major streaming platforms. The lyrics and cover of the EP titled “TRACKHOUSE: Daytona 500 Edition” reflect key elements of NASCAR’s biggest race. Pitbull joined Trackhouse Racing as a co-owner in 2021, bridging the worlds of music and racing to unite and inspire fans worldwide.

- Advertisement -

One of the standout tracks from this project is his collaboration with Dolly Parton on “Powerful Women,” which is based on samples of the legendary country diva’s single, “9 to 5.”

- Advertisement -
Follow the Hit Channel on Google News so you don't miss any music news
Follow the Hit Channel on Spotify and discover amazing playlists

Related Articles

Stay in Touch

Please subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest news from Hit-Channel.com. Don't forget to follow us on social networks!

Hit Channel: Your hub for music excellence. Discover the latest hits, artist interviews, and musical insights. Your harmonious journey awaits!

Thursday, February 22, 2024

© 2024, Hit Channel. All rights reserved