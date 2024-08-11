Megan Thee Stallion has once again captivated the music world with her latest viral hit, “Mamushi,” featuring Japanese sensation Yuki Chiba. The track, which has been dominating the charts since its release, is part of Megan’s new album, Megan. “Mamushi” is just one of several snake-themed songs on the album, joining others like “Cobra,” “Hiss,” and “Boa.”

The music video for “Mamushi” has been equally impactful, blending seductive visuals with sinister undertones. Shot in Japan, the video features Megan transforming into a giant snake, embodying the mamushi — a venomous pit viper native to Japan. The setting is a steamy, exclusive bathhouse, where Megan’s character lures in patrons before revealing her true, deadly nature. Japanese actor Shô Kasamatsu, known for his roles in Tokyo Vice and Gannibal, stars as one of the unsuspecting visitors who gets entangled in this dangerous web.

Drawing inspiration from Japanese mythology, the video showcases Megan as a nure-onna, a yōkai with the head of a woman and the body of a snake. The transformation scenes, where Megan slithers and attacks, have mesmerized viewers and driven the video to viral status on TikTok, particularly with the dance set to its bilingual chorus.

Megan first performed “Mamushi” live with Yuki Chiba at her London O2 Arena show, marking the finale of her Hot Girl Summer tour with GloRilla. The album’s snake motif, with “Mamushi” as its standout, has been a significant part of Megan’s post-tour performances, including her show-stopping appearances at Lollapalooza and a political rally for Vice President Kamala Harris.

With its potent blend of culture, mythology, and Megan’s signature style, “Mamushi” is more than just a song — it’s a cultural moment that continues to resonate across the globe.