Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates Houston Roots in ‘Bigger Than Texas’ Music Video

Megan Thee Stallion puts her Houston pride on full display in the dynamic new music video for Bigger Than Texas, the lead single from her latest album, Megan: Act II. The Grammy-winning rapper not only stars but also co-directs alongside Julian Klincewicz, crafting a powerful tribute to her hometown. Kicking off with the Texas flag and bold Pen & Pixel graphics, the video is drenched in Texas-inspired visuals, from SLAB cars to the unmistakable Houston skyline.

As Megan raps with signature confidence, she’s joined by an ensemble of Houston rap legends, including Paul Wall, Scarface, Slim Thug, and Sauce Walka, plus renowned jeweler Johnny Dang. In one scene, she sports a custom Astros cap while getting a grill from Dang, embodying her city’s unmistakable swagger. Megan’s lyrics reflect her journey and loyalty to her roots, delivering bars like, “E’rrythang bigger in Texas, no injections, we at the pole, no elections,” in a proud nod to her hometown.

Bigger Than Texas is part of Megan: Act II, the deluxe edition of her original album, featuring 13 new tracks with collaborations from Flo Milli, TWICE, Spiritbox, and RM of BTS. During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Megan expressed her dedication to fans, saying, “This is the year of Megan Thee Stallion.”