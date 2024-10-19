Megan Thee Stallion Announces Release Date for Deluxe Album MEGAN: ACT II

Megan Thee Stallion is set to treat fans to even more music with the upcoming deluxe edition of her self-titled album, MEGAN: ACT II, releasing on October 25. This highly anticipated follow-up to her summer LP brings new tracks, including her recent collaboration with RM of BTS on the single “Neva Play,” as well as other surprises that fans can’t wait to hear.

The original MEGAN album featured popular songs like “Hiss” and “Cobra,” with star-studded appearances from Victoria Monét, GloRilla, UGK, and Big K.R.I.T.. While the initial release focused on snake imagery with Megan emerging from a shell on the cover art, MEGAN: ACT II showcases a metamorphosis, depicting Megan poised with butterfly wings, symbolizing growth and transformation.

Megan’s fans, known as the “Hotties,” are buzzing with excitement over the album’s butterfly-themed cover art, which gives a nod to iconic Pen & Pixel designs with its bold, diamond-encrusted lettering. Along with this deluxe release, Megan will also be taking the stage for her annual Hottieween concert in Chicago on October 31, with all proceeds going to support her charitable Pete and Thomas Foundation.

As if the end of October wasn’t exciting enough for Megan’s fans, the rapper will also be debuting a deeply personal documentary, Megan Thee Stallion: In Her Words, on Prime Video the same day. Produced by TIME Studios, Roc Nation, and Amazon MGM Studios, the documentary promises to reveal Megan’s most vulnerable moments as she reflects on her journey as a Grammy-winning artist.

Fans should mark their calendars for a Megan-filled October, with both MEGAN: ACT II and her documentary dropping just in time for Halloween.