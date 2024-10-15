Megan Thee Stallion: In Her Words Documentary to Premiere on Prime Video this Halloween

Megan Thee Stallion fans have a special treat coming this Halloween as her highly anticipated documentary, Megan Thee Stallion: In Her Words, premieres on Prime Video on October 31. Directed by Emmy-winner Nneka Onuorah, this feature-length film offers an unprecedented look at the woman behind the superstar. The documentary showcases Megan’s raw and beautiful spirit, giving viewers a rare glimpse into her personal life, touching on her struggles with fame, grief, and success.

Produced in collaboration with TIME Studios, Roc Nation, and Amazon MGM Studios, the film promises to unpack Megan’s most vulnerable moments, revealing the true Megan Pete behind the Grammy-winning artist. The documentary also features exclusive behind-the-scenes footage of Megan at work, offering fans a fresh perspective on her journey to stardom.

Megan Thee Stallion: In Her Words arrives at a time when the Houston native is making waves across the industry. Following her high-energy performance at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards, Megan is set to host her annual “Hottieween” concert at Chicago’s United Center on the same night as the documentary’s release. Tickets for the sold-out event will benefit the Pete and Thomas Foundation, continuing Megan’s commitment to giving back.

This Halloween, fans will not only get to enjoy a deeper connection with Megan Thee Stallion but will also witness her courage in sharing her personal truth.