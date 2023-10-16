MEDUZA Unveils Self-Titled EP: A Duality of Electronic Sounds

- Advertisement -

MEDUZA, the acclaimed electronic group nominated for a GRAMMY, has recently unveiled their double-sided EP, simply titled “MEDUZA.” Dive into their latest sounds here.

This EP serves as a showcase of MEDUZA’s remarkable versatility. Room 1 features their widely celebrated commercial hits like “Piece Of Your Heart” featuring Goodboys, “Lose Control” featuring Becky Hill, “Tell It To My Heart” featuring Hozier, and “Paradise” featuring Dermot Kennedy—a track that recently achieved platinum certification by RIAA in the U.S.

On the flip side, Room 2 delves into their passion for darker, more underground house music. This space expands their deeply rooted sonic landscape, touching on trance, tech, and drawing inspiration from the 90s rave scene.

Enhancing the experience, the visuals for this EP have been taken to new heights through collaboration with the prestigious Hingston Studio. With over 25 years of experience, Hingston Studio has partnered with some of the world’s most renowned artists, including Grace Jones, The Chemical Brothers, The Rolling Stones, and Massive Attack.

This EP follows a summer of enthralling performances by MEDUZA, entertaining masses of ravers. They headlined David Guetta’s Ushuaia Residency and concluded their ‘Our House’ residency at Hï Ibiza alongside James Hype.

MEDUZA Tracklisting

ROOM 1

1. Phone

2. Piece Of Your Heart

3. Lose Control

4. Paradise

5. Tell It To My Heart

6. Bad Memories

ROOM 2

1. Everything You Have Done

2. Upside Down

3. Friends

4. Ecstacy

5. Obsession

6. Back Again