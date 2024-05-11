Greek Edition

Meduza, OneRepublic, and Leony Collaborate to Set the Stadiums Ablaze

"Fire": An Anthem for UEFA EURO 2024

By fotismc
In
Dance / EDM

The successful electronic trio from Italy, Meduza, join forces with superstars OneRepublic and German artist Leony to present us with the explosive “Fire,” which also serves as the anthem for this year’s UEFA.

The song was written by One Republic’s Ryan Tedder, with production by Meduza, resulting in a full-bodied house sound that captivates the listener from the very first listen.

MEDUZA: “Now more than ever, the power of music to unite us is undeniable.

As huge football fans, we’re thrilled to combine our passion for the game with our music for UEFA EURO 2024.”

Ryan Tedder (OneRepublic): “Today is special with the release of FIRE. We wrote it for football and music fans everywhere, hoping it will inspire and unite us as we count down to UEFA EURO 2024. The #LightYourFire campaign is an invitation to fans worldwide to join us on this journey.”

Leony: “I’m thrilled that FIRE is out! Growing up watching the tournament with my family made me fall in love with football. With this edition coming to my home country Germany, being part of the official tournament song is a dream come true!”

- Advertisement -
Follow the Hit Channel on Google News so you don't miss any music news
Follow the Hit Channel on Spotify and discover amazing playlists

Related Articles

Stay in Touch

Please subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest news from Hit-Channel.com. Don't forget to follow us on social networks!

Hit Channel: Your hub for music excellence. Discover the latest hits, artist interviews, and musical insights. Your harmonious journey awaits!

Saturday, May 11, 2024

© 2024, Hit Channel. All rights reserved

MORE STORIES
Imagine Dragons Unveil Collaborative Revival: 'Eyes Closed' Redux with J Balvin

Imagine Dragons Unveil Collaborative Revival: ‘Eyes Closed’ Redux with J Balvin

Hit Channel -
Camila Cabello ft. Lil Nas X - "He Knows"

Camila Cabello Releases ‘He Knows’ ft. Lil Nas X

Hit Channel -