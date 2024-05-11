The successful electronic trio from Italy, Meduza, join forces with superstars OneRepublic and German artist Leony to present us with the explosive “Fire,” which also serves as the anthem for this year’s UEFA.

The song was written by One Republic’s Ryan Tedder, with production by Meduza, resulting in a full-bodied house sound that captivates the listener from the very first listen.

MEDUZA: “Now more than ever, the power of music to unite us is undeniable. As huge football fans, we’re thrilled to combine our passion for the game with our music for UEFA EURO 2024.”

Ryan Tedder (OneRepublic): “Today is special with the release of FIRE. We wrote it for football and music fans everywhere, hoping it will inspire and unite us as we count down to UEFA EURO 2024. The #LightYourFire campaign is an invitation to fans worldwide to join us on this journey.”

Leony: “I’m thrilled that FIRE is out! Growing up watching the tournament with my family made me fall in love with football. With this edition coming to my home country Germany, being part of the official tournament song is a dream come true!”