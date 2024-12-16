Maluma Announces “Bogotá en el Mapa” Concert: First 360 Show at El Campín Stadium

Colombian superstar Maluma is gearing up for an unforgettable 2025, announcing his historic “Bogotá en el Mapa” concert scheduled for May 3 at the Nemesio Camacho El Campín Stadium in Bogotá. The event will feature the venue’s first-ever 360-degree stage experience and is expected to host nearly 40,000 fans.

The artist, born Juan Luis Londoño Arias, expressed his excitement on Instagram, sharing a video recap of his career alongside the announcement. “On May 3rd, we will make the capital rumble,” he wrote. “I have dreamed of this show for a long time, and the time has come to make history. Bogotá owed us this date, and I promise you an unforgettable concert.”

The event is promoted by Maluma alongside Walter Kolm, Stage Eventos, DG (Diomar García), and Royalty World Inc.

This announcement comes after the sold-out success of Maluma’s “Medallo en el Mapa” concert, slated for April 25 at Medellín’s Estadio Atanasio Girardot. The “Medallo en el Mapa” show previously made waves in 2022 when Maluma invited Madonna and Grupo Firme as surprise guests. The spectacle was broadcast live on Amazon Prime Video and Amazon Music’s Twitch channel, solidifying its place as one of the most memorable performances of his career.

During the 2022 show, Maluma thanked his hometown fans, stating, “More than anything, it’s very important for me that my hometown loves me. If my hometown loves me, I could care less if everyone else loves me.”

Tickets for “Bogotá en el Mapa” go on sale Wednesday, Dec. 18, at 10 a.m. local time via Tuboleta.com. Fans are encouraged to secure their spots early for what promises to be one of the most iconic concerts of 2025.