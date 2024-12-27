back to top
Greek Edition

Major Music Milestones of 2024: A Year in Review

From groundbreaking tours to viral movements, explore the pivotal moments that defined the music industry in 2024.

By Hit Channel
Music News & Releases
Infographic highlighting the major music milestones of 2024, including Taylor Swift's Eras Tour, Kendrick Lamar and Drake's rap battle, and Charli XCX's 'Brat' movement.

The year 2024 has been a remarkable period for the music industry, marked by groundbreaking tours, viral movements, and significant controversies. Here’s a comprehensive look at the pivotal moments that defined the musical landscape this year.

Taylor Swift: Eras Tour Στην Ευρώπη τον ΔεκέμβριοTaylor Swift’s Eras Tour

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour was a global phenomenon, captivating audiences worldwide with its elaborate production and comprehensive setlist. The tour’s success further solidified Swift’s status as a leading figure in the music industry.

Epic rap battle album cover featuring drake vs kendrick lamar on Craiyon

Kendrick Lamar and Drake’s Rap Battle

The heated rap feud between Kendrick Lamar and Drake captivated audiences, showcasing social media’s role in modern rap battles, with Kendrick ultimately emerging victorious.

 

Which stage is Chappell Roan performing at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival 2024? All you ...

Chappell Roan’s Rise to Fame

Chappell Roan gained attention for calling out photographers, propelling her into the spotlight and highlighting issues within the industry.

Megan Thee Stallion: Hiss (2024)

Megan Thee Stallion’s ‘HISS’ Controversy

Megan Thee Stallion’s song “HISS” triggered social media backlash involving Nicki Minaj and her fans, sparking widespread discussion.

 

 

Charli XCX sets the stage for 2024 UK arena tour and new album BRAT – The Upcoming

Charli XCX’s ‘Brat’ Movement

Charli XCX‘s “Brat” movement dominated online discussions and influenced political campaigning, reflecting the intersection of music and politics.

Olivia Rodrigo's Guts World Tour: Gains for Her and Chappell Roan

Olivia Rodrigo’s Concerts

Olivia Rodrigo’s pop-punk concerts were among the most anticipated shows of the year, showcasing her growth as an artist and resonating with a broad audience.

Missy Elliott - OUT OF THIS WORLD - THE EXPERIENCE 2024 Presale Code (Official Platinum ...

Missy Elliott’s Arena Tour

Missy Elliott’s first-ever headlining arena tour was a major event, marking a significant milestone in her career and delighting fans with her dynamic performances.

George Strait East Rutherford Tickets, MetLife Stadium Jun 08, 2024 | Bandsintown

George Strait’s Performance at MetLife Stadium

George Strait, the King of Country, performed at MetLife Stadium with support from Chris Stapleton, delivering a memorable experience for country music fans.

 

 

The Rolling Stones announce 2024 tour

The Rolling Stones’ Timeless Rock Show

The Rolling Stones delivered a timeless rock show at MetLife Stadium, reaffirming their enduring appeal and influence in the music world.

Megan Thee Stallion Left In Awe After Selling Out Madison Square Garden

Megan Thee Stallion’s Madison Square Garden Performance

Megan Thee Stallion sold out Madison Square Garden, highlighting her significant impact on the music scene and her widespread popularity.

 

These events underscore the dynamic and evolving nature of the music industry in 2024, marked by groundbreaking tours, influential movements, and significant controversies.

Saturday, December 28, 2024

