Top 10 Highest-Grossing Tours of 2024: Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour Tops the List

From Taylor Swift’s record-breaking Eras Tour to Coldplay’s historic achievements, see which artists dominated the live music industry in 2024.

By Hit Channel
In
Music News & Releases
Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour
Taylor Swift

Pollstar, the leading authority on live music industry data, has revealed the top 10 highest-grossing global tours of 2024. Unsurprisingly, Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour dominates the chart, cementing its place as the most successful tour of all time.

Here’s a detailed breakdown:

  1. Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour – $1.043 billion
    The Eras Tour made history in 2024, amassing over $1 billion in revenue this year alone, on top of its 2023 earnings. With 149 shows over 21 months, the tour concluded on December 8 in Vancouver, setting a new benchmark in the music industry.
  2. Coldplay: Music of the Spheres Tour – $421.7 million
    Coldplay not only claimed the second spot but also achieved the highest-ever earnings for a band, selling an unprecedented 10.3 million tickets worldwide.
  3. P!nk: Summer Carnival Tour – $367.3 million
    P!nk’s vibrant Summer Carnival Tour captured hearts and wallets alike, landing her in the top three.
  4. Luis Miguel: Tour 2023-24 – $261.5 million
    The Latin music icon continues to draw massive crowds, with his tour securing fourth place.
  5. Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band: Tour 2023-24 – $251.3 million
    The Boss and his legendary band proved their staying power with their latest tour.
  6. The Rolling Stones: Hackney Diamonds Tour – $235 million
    The rock legends remain a force to be reckoned with, thanks to their new tour.
  7. Bad Bunny: Most Wanted Tour – $210.9 million
    The Puerto Rican superstar delivered another stellar year, captivating audiences globally.
  8. Zach Bryan: Quittin’ Time Tour – $199.1 million
    The breakout country star made his mark on the live music scene with his blockbuster tour.
  9. Metallica: M72 Tour – $179.4 million
    Metallica’s heavy-hitting tour continues to draw dedicated fans worldwide.
  10. Madonna: The Celebration Tour – $178.8 million
    The Queen of Pop closed out the list with her nostalgia-filled celebration of her iconic career.

The Boom in Live Music

After the forced hiatus of 2020 and 2021, the live music industry has seen a steady upward trajectory. The revenue for the top 100 tours in 2019 was $5.549 billion. This figure surged to $6.28 billion in 2022, $9.169 billion in 2023, and an impressive $9.501 billion in 2024.

This acceleration reflects not only a return to normalcy but also the growing demand for live performances, with fans eager to reconnect with their favorite artists on stage.

Thursday, December 19, 2024

