Missy Elliott Makes History With $2 Million Concert on “Out of This World” Tour

Missy Elliott continues to break barriers in the hip-hop world, recently becoming the third female rapper to gross over $2 million from a single concert. The rap icon achieved this historic milestone during her “Out of This World” tour, with her August 8, 2024, show at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C., raking in $2.050 million. This massive feat places her in an elite group alongside fellow rap legends Nicki Minaj and Doja Cat.

The “Out of This World” tour, Missy’s first-ever headlining tour, was packed with high-energy performances and surprise guests. Kicking off in Vancouver on July 4, 2024, and spanning 24 cities, the tour ended with a spectacular final show in Rosemont, Illinois, on August 22. Missy brought along hip-hop heavyweights Busta Rhymes, Ciara, and Timbaland, making the tour an unforgettable experience for fans.

One of the most buzzworthy moments occurred when Missy Elliott surprised a roaring crowd in Brooklyn’s Barclays Center by bringing out Lil Kim, her longtime friend and collaborator. Together, the two icons performed Kim’s 2003 hit, “The Jumpoff,” and their classic 1997 anthem, “Not Tonight (Ladies Night).”

Missy Elliott’s enduring success is a testament to her talent and lasting influence in the hip-hop game. With over two decades of chart-topping hits, including iconic anthems like “Get Ur Freak On,” “Work It,” and “Lose Control,” Missy remains one of the most impactful female rappers in history.

Her latest achievement only solidifies her legendary status, proving that Missy Elliott is not just a pioneer of the early 2000s but a modern-day powerhouse in hip-hop. Fans and critics alike eagerly await her next move, as Missy continues to redefine what it means to be an icon in the music industry.