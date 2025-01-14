Mac Miller’s Posthumous Album Balloonerism and Accompanying Short Film Announced

Mac Miller’s Balloonerism Album and Animated Short Film Set for January Release

The legacy of Mac Miller continues to shine as his estate announces the release of Balloonerism, the late rapper’s highly anticipated second posthumous album, set to drop on Jan. 17, 2025. In a unique twist, the album will be accompanied by a short animated film of the same name, offering fans a visual interpretation of Miller’s music and lyrics.

Directed by Samuel Jerome Mason, who previously worked on Miller’s 2021 “Colors and Shapes” video, the film is described as following “a group of school friends who are transfigured by the music of a chord organ and launched into a shadow world.” The story takes them on a journey through the “underbelly of adulthood.”

Worldwide Screenings and Ticket Information

The animated film will debut in U.S. theaters on Jan. 15, with international screenings following on Jan. 16 in cities such as New York, Pittsburgh, Sydney, Berlin, London, and Auckland. Tickets are priced at just $5, echoing the theme of the album’s lead single, “5 Dollar Pony Rides,” featuring Thundercat.

Fans attending screenings will receive exclusive limited-edition memorabilia, and proceeds from ticket sales will benefit the Mac Miller Fund, which supports youth arts and community initiatives.

The Long Road to Balloonerism*

Balloonerism has been a topic of fan speculation for years, originally recorded during the same sessions as Miller’s 2013 album Watching Movies with the Sound Off and mixtapes like Faces. The 14-track LP, featuring SZA on the track “DJ’s Chord Organ,” is finally being officially released after years of leaked versions circulating online.

In a statement, Miller’s estate shared, “We believe the project showcases both the breadth of his musical talents and fearlessness as an artist… Releasing Balloonerism was something Malcolm frequently expressed being important to him.”

Continuing the Legacy of Mac Miller

Since his tragic passing in 2018, Mac Miller’s music has remained an integral part of the hip-hop community. His estate previously released Circles in 2020, which served as a companion piece to 2018’s Swimming. Balloonerism is poised to further cement Miller’s artistic legacy with its blend of innovative storytelling and heartfelt musicality.

Mark your calendars for Jan. 17 to experience this long-awaited masterpiece, and don’t miss the opportunity to immerse yourself in the world of Balloonerism through its accompanying animated film.