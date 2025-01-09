Mac Miller Estate Drops New Single “5 Dollar Pony Rides” Ahead of Balloonerism

Fans of Mac Miller are in for a bittersweet treat as the late artist’s estate has officially released “5 Dollar Pony Rides,” the first single from his long-lost project Balloonerism. Available on streaming platforms for the first time, the heartfelt track offers a glimpse into an album that has circulated unofficially for years but is finally set for an official release on January 17, just two days before what would have been Mac’s 32nd birthday.

“5 Dollar Pony Rides” is a metaphorical love song that clocks in at nearly four minutes. With lines like, “Let me give you what you want / And maybe later, what you need,” the track showcases Mac’s poetic lyricism and tender delivery. Fans will recognize the creative period of the album as overlapping with Mac’s iconic works Watching Movies with the Sound Off, Delusional Thomas, and Faces.

The full Balloonerism tracklist has also been revealed, featuring fan-favorite songs like “Funny Papers,” “Transformation,” and “Tomorrow Will Never Know.” Notably, the album includes collaborations with SZA and Mac’s alter ego, Delusional Thomas.

Adding to the excitement, Balloonerism will be accompanied by a Samuel Mason-directed film, which first teased fans at Tyler, The Creator’s Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival in November. Physical editions of the album are now available for pre-order in various formats, including limited-edition vinyl pressings. Fans can choose from two exclusive variants: a deluxe rainbow foil slipcase with white splatter cloud vinyl and a 32-page lyric booklet, or a clear vinyl pressing.

Stream “5 Dollar Pony Rides” now on Spotify and Apple Music, and get ready for Balloonerism’s official release next Friday. Pre-order your physical editions at balloonerism.com while supplies last.

Mac Miller – Ballonerism

1. Tambourine Dream

2. DJ’s Chord Organ (feat. SZA)

3. Do You Have A Destination?

4. 5 Dollar Pony Rides

5. Friendly Hallucinations

6. Mrs. Deborah Downer

7. Stoned

8. Shangri-La

9. Funny Papers

10. Excelsior

11. Transformations (feat. Delusional Thomas)

12. Manakins

13. Rick’s Piano

14. Tomorrow Will Never Know