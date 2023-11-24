LUM!X’s Electric Rendition: The Reimagined Dance Anthem of Owl City’s ‘Fireflies’

Austrian-Italian wunderkind LUM!X returns to Spinnin’ Records with his remake of the 2009 Owl City hit “Fireflies” (which topped the Billboard Hot 100 back in 2009 and just has been certified Diamond for 10M sales in the US), for which he teamed up with singer/songwriter Jordan Rys to put a fresh dance spin on the known track.

Listeners will easily recognize Rys’s take on the much-loved, emotive vocals, while LUM!X first incorporates sparkling melodies and then fuses them with a drum & bass inspired drop completed with mixed and chopped lyrics and a dance floor-ready beat. “Fireflies” has both the singalong chorus and hard-hitting bass of a club and festival heater, and it’s already a fan favorite in LUM!X’s sets. Read on for more behind this nostalgic-meets-modern gem from the producer himself:

“From the moment I was a kid, this tune has held a sacred spot in my soul. It’s easily one of my all-time favorites, a cherished gem that’s been a mainstay in my sets for quite some time now. When we got in touch with Owl City and received his stamp of approval for my rendition, I teamed up with the exceptionally talented singer-songwriter, Jordan Rys, to breathe new life into the vocals. The end result not only lures you in with its unforgettable sing-along chorus but also electrifies every dancefloor with an earth-shattering drop that’s pure dynamite.” – LUM!X