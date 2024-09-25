LP Giobbi Unveils New Single “Love Come Through” Featuring Panama from Forthcoming Album Dotr

LP Giobbi has just dropped her latest single, “Love Come Through,” a captivating collaboration with the talented singer, songwriter, and producer Panama. This fresh release is a teaser from her upcoming album Dotr, set to launch on October 18 through Ninja Tune / Counter Records. Known for her piano-driven, euphoric sound, LP Giobbi continues to push the boundaries of electronic music with each release.

The track, “Love Come Through,” showcases Panama’s signature emotive vocals layered over LP Giobbi’s dynamic production, creating an exhilarating blend of melody and rhythm. LP Giobbi expressed her excitement about the collaboration, stating, “I’ve been a long-time fan of Panama’s incredible ability to evoke raw beauty through his music. Working with him on this track, and incorporating live string arrangements by Natalie Grata, elevated the emotional intensity of the song.”

Dotr, LP Giobbi’s sophomore album, promises a stellar lineup of collaborations with other renowned artists, including Brittany Howard and Danielle Ponder. This much-anticipated release follows her breakthrough debut album Light Places, which earned her the title of DJ Mag’s 2023 Producer of the Year and a place among NPR’s Favorite New Musicians.

Fans can expect LP Giobbi to showcase Dotr on her upcoming headline tour, featuring performances in major venues such as LA’s Fonda Theatre, Denver’s Mission Ballroom, and NYC’s Great Hall. As one of the leading voices in electronic music, LP Giobbi’s influence extends beyond the music scene. Through her nonprofit organization FEMME HOUSE, she is an active advocate for gender equality in dance music production, empowering women and gender-diverse individuals to break into the industry.

Pre-order and pre-save the Dotr album now, and get ready for an unforgettable musical journey on October 18.

Dotr Tracklist

Intro: Patricia Lynn

Been Such a Long Time (with Mascolo)

Is This Love (with Danielle Ponder)

Feel (with Jacob Banks)

Until There’s Nothing Left (with Brittany Howard of Alabama Shakes)

Interlude: Suse Millemann

Bittersweet (with Portugal. The Man)

So Nice To Be In Love (with Mascolo)

Love Come Through (with Panama)

Succession

Really Good (with Reva DeVito)

Interlude: Dad to daughter; We Say Yes (with Dad and Yona Gold)

Two Days Older (with Madelyn Rue)

Interlude: Carolyn Horn

Carolyn

Outro: Mama, Mama, Many Worlds I’ve Come Since I First Left Home (with Holly Bowling)