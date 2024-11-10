Lost Frequencies Drops Uplifting Music Video for “Love Is The Only Thing”

Lost Frequencies Debuts Emotional Music Video for “Love Is The Only Thing”

Internationally acclaimed DJ and producer Lost Frequencies has unveiled the music video for his latest single, “Love Is The Only Thing,” released under Sony Music. The new track blends Lost Frequencies’ signature deep house style with pop-driven beats and is topped off with a powerful female vocal that brings the song’s message of love and positivity to life.

Known for pushing the boundaries of his sound, Lost Frequencies delivers yet another dancefloor anthem that balances house rhythms with an emotional core. His recent collaboration with Bomfunk MC on “Freestyler (Rock The Microphone)” showcased his genre-blending skills and earned strong support from BBC Radio 1. In “Love Is The Only Thing,” he builds on this momentum, returning to classic house influences enriched by captivating vocals.

- Advertisement -

With “Love Is The Only Thing,” Lost Frequencies presents a moving ode to love, letting soulful vocals take center stage in an emotional performance. The song’s heartfelt lyrics and deep basslines resonate with listeners, creating a powerful musical experience that celebrates love’s enduring impact.

Watch the new music video for “Love Is The Only Thing” and experience Lost Frequencies’ latest journey into uplifting deep house.