Greek Edition

Listen to the new singles from Childish Gambino featuring Kanye West and Kid Cudi

Donald Glover broadcast them on the second episode of his new show, 'Gilga Radio', and they were accompanied by the announcement of a new tour

By Hit Channel
In
Hip-Hop
Childish Gambino

Childish Gambino Ignites Fans’ Anticipation with New Collaborations

Childish Gambino, aka Donald Glover, has once again sent waves of excitement through the music world with his latest previews. During his GILGA Radio show on Instagram Live, he treated fans to sneak peeks of unreleased tracks featuring none other than Kanye West and Kid Cudi.

In the first glimpse, Gambino and Kanye trade verses over a futuristic beat, with Kanye dropping lines about the anticipation for a potential Watch the Throne sequel with JAY-Z. His lyrics nod to contemporary culture, referencing figures like Rubi Rose and modern trends like BBLs, suggesting a fresh perspective.

- Advertisement -

Meanwhile, Gambino dives into sports references, mentioning the incident between Draymond Green and Rudy Gobert from late last year, adding layers of depth to the track’s narrative.

The second preview unveils a collaboration with Kid Cudi titled “Warlords,” a track that had previously leaked in 2021. The song’s revival sparks curiosity about its potential inclusion in Gambino’s upcoming albums.

Following the radio show, Glover teased fans with the announcement of an upcoming tour dubbed ‘The New World Tour.’ While details remain sparse, eager fans can register for updates on thenewworldtour.com, heightening anticipation for what promises to be an electrifying musical journey.

- Advertisement -

 

- Advertisement -
Follow the Hit Channel on Google News so you don't miss any music news
Follow the Hit Channel on Spotify and discover amazing playlists

Related Articles

Stay in Touch

Please subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest news from Hit-Channel.com. Don't forget to follow us on social networks!

Hit Channel: Your hub for music excellence. Discover the latest hits, artist interviews, and musical insights. Your harmonious journey awaits!

Wednesday, April 24, 2024

© 2024, Hit Channel. All rights reserved