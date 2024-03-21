Listen Becky G’s new song “boomerang”

Becky G presents her new song “Boomerang,” a unique blend of up-tempo tropical rhythms with a touch of funk that transports us to a jungle atmosphere, offering listeners a different experience that embodies Becky G’s distinctive sound and artistic flexibility.

“Boomerang” is a testament to Becky G’s creativity pushing boundaries, with Dylan Brady as co-writer and co-producer. Through this collaboration, Becky G explores new ideas and experiments with different sounds, showcasing her ability to create innovative songs. The percussion creates an exciting underground current as the infectious rhythm of the song seamlessly combines funk and pop elements, evoking emotions that captivate listeners. Becky G’s vocals, combined with powerful rhythms, offer an exhilarating musical experience that leaves a lasting impression on the audience.

Last Sunday, Becky gave a moving performance of “The Fire Inside” at the 96th Oscars. Accompanied by a choir of girls aged 9 to 12, including some members of the Crozier Middle School choir, Becky reaffirmed her position as a leader in the entertainment industry and as a voice for Latinos who continue to uplift the next generation. Her latest album, “ESQUINAS,” garnered over 987 million streams and established itself as a noteworthy release. On the other hand, “POR EL CONTRARIO” recently reached #1 on Billboard’s Latin Airplay and Regional Mexican Airplay charts.