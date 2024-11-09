Samurai Champloo 20th Anniversary Limited Edition Vinyl LP Box Set

Nujabes’ Samurai Champloo Soundtrack Returns in a Limited Edition Vinyl Box Set for the Anime’s 20th Anniversary

In celebration of the 20th anniversary of Samurai Champloo, a limited edition vinyl LP box set featuring the soundtrack by the late Nujabes has been released. This exclusive collection pays tribute to the anime’s legendary music and aesthetic, offering fans a tangible way to relive the series’ unforgettable moments.

The box set includes six 7-inch vinyl LPs, each featuring unique artwork of Samurai Champloo’s beloved characters—Fuu, Mugen, and Jin. The packaging itself showcases new illustrations designed specifically for the anniversary, and fans will find merchandise inspired by memorable scenes from the anime’s iconic opening sequence. The collection offers a deep dive into the sounds and visuals that defined the show, including the unforgettable theme song and instrumental tracks by Nujabes, alongside music from Shinji “Tsutchie” Tsuchida, Fat Jon, and Force of Nature.

Originally airing from January to September 2004, Samurai Champloo follows the adventurous journey of a tea waitress named Fuu, a free-spirited outlaw named Mugen, and Jin, a ronin with a mysterious past. Directed by Shinichirō Watanabe, also known for Cowboy Bebop, the anime has remained a cult classic, largely due to Nujabes’ genre-blending soundtrack that mixes hip-hop, jazz, and lo-fi beats, setting a new standard for anime soundscapes.

Available via YEN TOWN MARKET, this anniversary box set retails for ¥12,000 JPY (around $80 USD) and provides longtime fans with a piece of Samurai Champloo’s legacy, preserving Nujabes’ music and the anime’s artistry in a beautifully crafted collection.