Lil Wayne Expresses Heartbreak Over Super Bowl Halftime Show Snub in New Orleans

Lil Wayne has broken his silence regarding the NFL’s decision to select Kendrick Lamar for the 2025 Super Bowl Halftime Show in his hometown of New Orleans. The legendary rapper shared an emotional Instagram video, expressing his deep disappointment at not being chosen to represent his city on one of the biggest stages in the world.

“That hurt, it hurt a lot,” Wayne said in the heartfelt post. “I thought there was nothing better than that spot, on that stage, on that platform in my city, so it hurt. It broke me, but I’m just trying to put myself back together.” Despite his pain, Wayne showed gratitude toward his supporters, saying, “Y’all are amazing. Your words turned into arms and held me up when I tried to fall back.”

Lil Wayne has long been a champion of New Orleans, and he openly expressed his desire to perform at the Super Bowl. In February, he admitted, “I have not got a call. We’re praying, keeping our fingers crossed. I’m working hard to make it very hard for them not to highlight the boy.” His frustration was echoed by fellow artists and friends, including Nicki Minaj, Birdman, and Master P. Minaj even took to Twitter, blaming Jay-Z’s Roc Nation for the decision, saying, “Your hatred for Birdman, Drake & Nicki got you punishing Lil Wayne? LIL WAYNE? THE GOAT!”

Kendrick Lamar, a Los Angeles native and Grammy- and Pulitzer Prize-winning artist, was selected as the halftime headliner for the 2025 Super Bowl, set to take place at Caesars Superdome on February 9. While Lamar’s selection has stirred backlash from Wayne’s supporters, Jay-Z praised Lamar in his announcement, saying, “Kendrick Lamar is truly a once-in-a-generation artist and performer. His deep love for hip-hop and culture informs his artistic vision. His impact will be felt for years to come.”

With the NFL’s biggest event approaching, the debate over who should have been given the honor continues. But despite his disappointment, Wayne is focused on moving forward and staying motivated. As he stated, “I’m working on me, and I’m working. So thank you.”