Lil Nas X Drops Emotionally Charged Single “Where Do We Go Now?”

Just a fortnight after dropping the music video for his single “J Christ,” Lil Nas X is making a swift return with yet another new track. Titled “Where Do We Go Now?,” the song is self-described as “music to match with your depression.” Give it a listen below.

“Where Do We Go Now?” and “J Christ” mark Lil Nas X’s first singles in two years, following the release of “Late to da Party” featuring YoungBoy Never Broke Again and “Star Walkin’ (League of Legends Worlds Anthem)” in 2022. His debut full-length album, Montero, was released the previous year. Notably, Lil Nas X gained attention for giving a lap dance to a lustful demon, portrayed by himself, in the music video for the album’s title track, “Montero (Call Me by Your Name).”

A documentary about the pop star, titled Lil Nas X: Long Live Montero, premiered at the Toronto Film Festival last year and is set to air on HBO tomorrow (January 27) at 8 p.m. Eastern. Additionally, it will be available for streaming on Max that same evening.